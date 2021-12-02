PGA Tour Hero World Challange Scores The Associated Press

Thursday At Albany Golf Course New Providence, Bahamas Purse: $3.5 Million Yardage: 7,302; Par: 72 First Round Daniel Berger 31-35_66…

Thursday At Albany Golf Course New Providence, Bahamas Purse: $3.5 Million Yardage: 7,302; Par: 72 First Round Daniel Berger 31-35_66 Abraham Ancer 35-31_66 Rory McIlroy 35-31_66 Webb Simpson 35-32_67 Justin Thomas 31-36_67 Brooks Koepka 32-35_67 Tony Finau 36-32_68 Patrick Reed 36-32_68 Viktor Hovland 36-32_68 Collin Morikawa 34-34_68 Tyrrell Hatton 33-36_69 Bryson DeChambeau 34-35_69 Xander Schauffele 35-35_70 Matt Fitzpatrick 35-36_71 Scottie Scheffler 35-36_71 Sam Burns 36-35_71 Justin Rose 38-33_71 Jordan Spieth 33-38_71 Henrik Stenson 36-36_72 Harris English 37-38_75 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.