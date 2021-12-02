PGA Tour Hero World Challange Scores

|Thursday
|At Albany Golf Course
|New Providence, Bahamas
|Purse: $3.5 Million
|Yardage: 7,302; Par: 72
|First Round
Daniel Berger 31-35_66
Abraham Ancer 35-31_66
Rory McIlroy 35-31_66
Webb Simpson 35-32_67
Justin Thomas 31-36_67
Brooks Koepka 32-35_67
Tony Finau 36-32_68
Patrick Reed 36-32_68
Viktor Hovland 36-32_68
Collin Morikawa 34-34_68
Tyrrell Hatton 33-36_69
Bryson DeChambeau 34-35_69
Xander Schauffele 35-35_70
Matt Fitzpatrick 35-36_71
Scottie Scheffler 35-36_71
Sam Burns 36-35_71
Justin Rose 38-33_71
Jordan Spieth 33-38_71
Henrik Stenson 36-36_72
Harris English 37-38_75
