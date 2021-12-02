CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
PGA Tour Hero World Challange Scores

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 5:11 PM

Thursday
At Albany Golf Course
New Providence, Bahamas
Purse: $3.5 Million
Yardage: 7,302; Par: 72
First Round

Daniel Berger 31-35_66

Abraham Ancer 35-31_66

Rory McIlroy 35-31_66

Webb Simpson 35-32_67

Justin Thomas 31-36_67

Brooks Koepka 32-35_67

Tony Finau 36-32_68

Patrick Reed 36-32_68

Viktor Hovland 36-32_68

Collin Morikawa 34-34_68

Tyrrell Hatton 33-36_69

Bryson DeChambeau 34-35_69

Xander Schauffele 35-35_70

Matt Fitzpatrick 35-36_71

Scottie Scheffler 35-36_71

Sam Burns 36-35_71

Justin Rose 38-33_71

Jordan Spieth 33-38_71

Henrik Stenson 36-36_72

Harris English 37-38_75

