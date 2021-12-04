PGA Tour Hero World Challange Scores

|Saturday
|At Albany Golf Course
|New Providence, Bahamas
|Purse: $3.5 Million
|Yardage: 7,302; Par: 72
|Third Round
Collin Morikawa 68-66-64_198
Brooks Koepka 67-67-69_203
Patrick Reed 68-69-67_204
Viktor Hovland 68-69-67_204
Daniel Berger 66-69-69_204
Sam Burns 71-65-68_204
Tony Finau 68-66-70_204
Scottie Scheffler 71-68-66_205
Bryson DeChambeau 69-64-73_206
Tyrrell Hatton 69-67-71_207
Harris English 75-70-63_208
Matt Fitzpatrick 71-70-68_209
Xander Schauffele 70-70-70_210
Webb Simpson 67-72-71_210
Justin Thomas 67-72-71_210
Justin Rose 71-70-70_211
Abraham Ancer 66-73-72_211
Rory McIlroy 66-71-75_212
Henrik Stenson 72-75-70_217
Jordan Spieth 71-72-75_218
