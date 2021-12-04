CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
PGA Tour Hero World Challange Scores

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 5:18 PM

Saturday
At Albany Golf Course
New Providence, Bahamas
Purse: $3.5 Million
Yardage: 7,302; Par: 72
Third Round

Collin Morikawa 68-66-64_198

Brooks Koepka 67-67-69_203

Patrick Reed 68-69-67_204

Viktor Hovland 68-69-67_204

Daniel Berger 66-69-69_204

Sam Burns 71-65-68_204

Tony Finau 68-66-70_204

Scottie Scheffler 71-68-66_205

Bryson DeChambeau 69-64-73_206

Tyrrell Hatton 69-67-71_207

Harris English 75-70-63_208

Matt Fitzpatrick 71-70-68_209

Xander Schauffele 70-70-70_210

Webb Simpson 67-72-71_210

Justin Thomas 67-72-71_210

Justin Rose 71-70-70_211

Abraham Ancer 66-73-72_211

Rory McIlroy 66-71-75_212

Henrik Stenson 72-75-70_217

Jordan Spieth 71-72-75_218

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

