PGA Tour Hero World Challange Scores The Associated Press

Saturday At Albany Golf Course New Providence, Bahamas Purse: $3.5 Million Yardage: 7,302; Par: 72 Third Round Collin Morikawa 68-66-64_198…

Saturday At Albany Golf Course New Providence, Bahamas Purse: $3.5 Million Yardage: 7,302; Par: 72 Third Round Collin Morikawa 68-66-64_198 Brooks Koepka 67-67-69_203 Patrick Reed 68-69-67_204 Viktor Hovland 68-69-67_204 Daniel Berger 66-69-69_204 Sam Burns 71-65-68_204 Tony Finau 68-66-70_204 Scottie Scheffler 71-68-66_205 Bryson DeChambeau 69-64-73_206 Tyrrell Hatton 69-67-71_207 Harris English 75-70-63_208 Matt Fitzpatrick 71-70-68_209 Xander Schauffele 70-70-70_210 Webb Simpson 67-72-71_210 Justin Thomas 67-72-71_210 Justin Rose 71-70-70_211 Abraham Ancer 66-73-72_211 Rory McIlroy 66-71-75_212 Henrik Stenson 72-75-70_217 Jordan Spieth 71-72-75_218 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.