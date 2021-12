PGA Tour Champions PNC Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Ritz-Carlton Golf Course Orlando, Fla. Purse: $1,085,000 Yardage: 7,106; Par: 72 Frist Round Team Cink 30-29_059 -13 Team Daly…

Saturday At Ritz-Carlton Golf Course Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $1,085,000

Yardage: 7,106; Par: 72 Frist Round

Team Cink 30-29_059 -13

Team Daly 29-31_060 -12

Team Thomas 29-31_060 -12

Team Singh 32-29_061 -11

Team Faldo 32-30_062 -10

Team Player 31-31_062 -10

Team Lehman 30-32_062 -10

Team Kuchar 32-30_062 -10

Team Stenson 30-32_062 -10

Team Woods 32-30_062 -10

Team O’Meara 33-30_063 -9

Team B Watson 31-32_063 -9

Team Korda 31-32_063 -9

Team Trevino 34-30_064 -8

Team Beem 33-32_065 -7

Team Price 36-29_065 -7

Team T Watson 33-32_065 -7

Team Furyk 33-32_065 -7

Team Duval 33-32_065 -7

Team Harrington 34-33_067 -5

