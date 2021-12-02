PGA Tour Champions First Stage Qualifier-Orange County National Scores

|Thursday
|At OC National-Panther Lake
|Winter Garden, Fla.
|Yardage: 7,162; Par: 72
|Final Round
Jeff Gove 72-69-68-69_278
Mark Brown 72-70-69-69_280
John Riegger 73-69-72-67_281
Ricardo Gonzalez 70-70-72-69_281
Jarmo Sandelin 72-72-72-69_285
Jay Jurecic 76-69-72-69_286
Roderick Bastard 73-68-75-70_286
Danny King 70-74-70-72_286
Jody Bellflower 69-75-73-71_288
Dennis Hendershott 73-70-73-72_288
Jesús Rivas 73-73-71-73_290
Roger Rowland 75-73-67-75_290
Skip Kendall 74-70-71-75_290
Chad Kurmel 74-73-67-76_290
Frank Esposito 75-74-69-73_291
José Coceres 76-71-70-74_291
Ronaldo Francisco 77-74-70-72_293
Neal Lancaster 73-74-72-74_293
Troy Parker 75-72-73-74_294
Michael Watson 71-69-77-77_294
Tim Cantwell 74-75-73-73_295
Cliff Kresge 75-74-71-75_295
Doug Rohrbaugh 76-72-72-75_295
Bobby Gage 73-72-73-77_295
Brian Mogg 75-75-71-75_296
Amandeep Johl 72-70-78-76_296
Mike Grob 80-71-75-71_297
Álvaro Pinedo 75-75-71-76_297
Micah Rudosky 75-75-71-76_297
Mike Stone 73-74-72-79_298
Craig Vanhorn 74-74-75-76_299
Rafael Barcellos 77-77-70-76_300
Tom Stankowski 79-74-70-77_300
Chris Sullivan 81-72-71-77_301
Britt Pavelonis 78-73-74-76_301
Tim Weinhart 74-78-75-74_301
Todd Bailey 77-76-74-74_301
Paul Parlane 79-76-73-73_301
David Noto 76-70-77-79_302
John O’Brien 76-79-73-74_302
Michel Dagenais 73-77-73-80_303
Donald Carpenter III 75-76-75-78_304
Ted Tryba 73-77-72-82_304
Ruben Gonzalez 79-74-74-77_304
Richard Tinworth 79-77-74-74_304
Kelly Berger 74-77-74-80_305
John Smith 75-78-78-74_305
Jeff Williams 79-77-73-78_307
Danny Gonzales 79-80-73-75_307
David Plumb 78-81-73-77_309
Cristian Caballero 80-79-79-71_309
Eric Egloff 74-82-78-76_310
Perry Parker 79-78-71-84_312
Mike Woodcock 78-78-78-79_313
Scott Henderson 77-78-79-80_314
John Connelly 76-80-78-80_314
Hector Valdez 83-76-81-77_317
Allen Abbott 83-77-76-83_319
Tejal Patel 76-77-84-82_319
David Cauthen 77-87-80-75_319
John Kelly 80-82-82-81_325
Kenny Bontz 86-82-79-82_329
Greg Newberry 85-89-78-77_329
Sath Nop 87-83-84-77_331
Jeffrey Mason 78-88-85-84_335
Christopher Moore 87-82-88-84_341
Perfecto Miartus 90-92-95-86_363
