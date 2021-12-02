PGA Tour Champions First Stage Qualifier-Orange County National Scores

Thursday At OC National-Panther Lake Winter Garden, Fla. Yardage: 7,162; Par: 72 Final Round Jeff Gove 72-69-68-69_278 Mark Brown 72-70-69-69_280…

Thursday At OC National-Panther Lake Winter Garden, Fla. Yardage: 7,162; Par: 72 Final Round

Jeff Gove 72-69-68-69_278

Mark Brown 72-70-69-69_280

John Riegger 73-69-72-67_281

Ricardo Gonzalez 70-70-72-69_281

Jarmo Sandelin 72-72-72-69_285

Jay Jurecic 76-69-72-69_286

Roderick Bastard 73-68-75-70_286

Danny King 70-74-70-72_286

Jody Bellflower 69-75-73-71_288

Dennis Hendershott 73-70-73-72_288

Jesús Rivas 73-73-71-73_290

Roger Rowland 75-73-67-75_290

Skip Kendall 74-70-71-75_290

Chad Kurmel 74-73-67-76_290

Frank Esposito 75-74-69-73_291

José Coceres 76-71-70-74_291

Ronaldo Francisco 77-74-70-72_293

Neal Lancaster 73-74-72-74_293

Troy Parker 75-72-73-74_294

Michael Watson 71-69-77-77_294

Tim Cantwell 74-75-73-73_295

Cliff Kresge 75-74-71-75_295

Doug Rohrbaugh 76-72-72-75_295

Bobby Gage 73-72-73-77_295

Brian Mogg 75-75-71-75_296

Amandeep Johl 72-70-78-76_296

Mike Grob 80-71-75-71_297

Álvaro Pinedo 75-75-71-76_297

Micah Rudosky 75-75-71-76_297

Mike Stone 73-74-72-79_298

Craig Vanhorn 74-74-75-76_299

Rafael Barcellos 77-77-70-76_300

Tom Stankowski 79-74-70-77_300

Chris Sullivan 81-72-71-77_301

Britt Pavelonis 78-73-74-76_301

Tim Weinhart 74-78-75-74_301

Todd Bailey 77-76-74-74_301

Paul Parlane 79-76-73-73_301

David Noto 76-70-77-79_302

John O’Brien 76-79-73-74_302

Michel Dagenais 73-77-73-80_303

Donald Carpenter III 75-76-75-78_304

Ted Tryba 73-77-72-82_304

Ruben Gonzalez 79-74-74-77_304

Richard Tinworth 79-77-74-74_304

Kelly Berger 74-77-74-80_305

John Smith 75-78-78-74_305

Jeff Williams 79-77-73-78_307

Danny Gonzales 79-80-73-75_307

David Plumb 78-81-73-77_309

Cristian Caballero 80-79-79-71_309

Eric Egloff 74-82-78-76_310

Perry Parker 79-78-71-84_312

Mike Woodcock 78-78-78-79_313

Scott Henderson 77-78-79-80_314

John Connelly 76-80-78-80_314

Hector Valdez 83-76-81-77_317

Allen Abbott 83-77-76-83_319

Tejal Patel 76-77-84-82_319

David Cauthen 77-87-80-75_319

John Kelly 80-82-82-81_325

Kenny Bontz 86-82-79-82_329

Greg Newberry 85-89-78-77_329

Sath Nop 87-83-84-77_331

Jeffrey Mason 78-88-85-84_335

Christopher Moore 87-82-88-84_341

Perfecto Miartus 90-92-95-86_363

