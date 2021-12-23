Pelé released from hospital, will continue tumor treatment

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé was released from a Sao Paulo hospital on Thursday but will continue…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé was released from a Sao Paulo hospital on Thursday but will continue being treated for a colon tumor.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from the Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday,” the hospital said in a statement. “The patient remains stable and will continue having treatment on the colon tumor that was identified in September.”

Pele, 81, was hospitalized at the start of December for sessions of chemotherapy.

He was also previously hospitalized for almost a month after having surgery to remove the tumor.

Pelé helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and is his country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.