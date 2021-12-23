HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Pelé released from hospital, will continue tumor treatment

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 2:38 PM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé was released from a Sao Paulo hospital on Thursday but will continue being treated for a colon tumor.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from the Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday,” the hospital said in a statement. “The patient remains stable and will continue having treatment on the colon tumor that was identified in September.”

Pele, 81, was hospitalized at the start of December for sessions of chemotherapy.

He was also previously hospitalized for almost a month after having surgery to remove the tumor.

Pelé helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and is his country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

