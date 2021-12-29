CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
OHL to reinstate Canadiens pick Logan Mallioux on Saturday

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 5:55 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Montreal Canadiens first-round pick Logan Mailloux will be reinstated to the Ontario Hockey League on Saturday.

Mailloux was suspended indefinitely by the OHL on Sept. 2 because of an incident that took place while the London Knights defenseman was on loan to SK Lejon in Sweden in November 2020. He was fined by Swedish authorities after admitting to two charges related to sharing, without her consent, a photo of a woman performing a sexual act.

Mailloux has previously said he “deeply regrets” taking and then sharing that photo with his teammates “to impress them.” The OHL said Mallioux has undergone therapy and counselling and participated in a personal development plan.

“After reviewing the program, speaking with the player and (personal development plan leader Wendy Glover), and receiving a commitment from the player to continue with his personal development program, the League is satisfied that Logan Mailloux has undertaken the necessary steps and (we) will reinstate him, effective Jan. 1,” the league said Wednesday in a statement.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

