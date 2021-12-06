CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Sports » Non-league Chesterfield drawn to…

Non-league Chesterfield drawn to play Chelsea in FA Cup

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — One of the five non-league teams in the draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been handed one of the most exciting matches possible — a trip to European champion Chelsea.

Chesterfield, which leads the fifth-tier National League, got the reward of a trip to Stamford Bridge after beating fourth-tier Salford City in the second round.

Chelsea reached the final last season only to lose to Leicester, which launches its defense of the title with a home match against Watford.

That is one of three all-English Premier League matchups, with Manchester United-Aston Villa and West Ham-Leeds being the others.

Premier League leader Manchester City was drawn away to fourth-tier Swindon, and Liverpool will host third-tier Shrewsbury.

The third round takes place from Jan. 7-10.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Agencies to receive final cyber guidance from CISA in the coming months

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up