NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 20
New Haven 38, Bentley 13
Albany St. (Ga.) 7, West Ga. 23
Lindenwood 3, Grand Valley St. 20
Bemidji St. 28, Augustana (S.D.) 24
Shepherd 38, Findlay 31
Bowie St. 31, Lenoir-Rhyne 10
Harding 30, Washburn 14
Angelo St. 48, Minn. Duluth 14
Notre Dame (Ohio) 33, Slippery Rock 25
Newberry 33, West Florida 30, OT
Northwest Mo. St. 50, Central Wash. 21
Neb.-Kearney 31, Western Colo. 24
Second Round
Saturday, November 27
New Haven 7, Kutztown 10
Valdosta St. 66, West Ga. 35
Ferris St. 54, Grand Valley St. 20
Bemidji St. 6, Colo. Sch. of Mines 55
Shepherd 38, Notre Dame (Ohio) 34
Bowie St. 13, Newberry 10
Harding 9, Northwest Mo. St. 28
Neb.-Kearney 7, Angelo St. 20
Quarterfinals
Saturday, December 4
Shepherd 30, Kutztown 28
Valdosta St. 41, Bowie St. 17
Ferris St. 41, Northwest Mo. St. 20
Colo. Sch. of Mines 34, Angelo St. 26
Semifinals
Saturday, December 11
Ferris St. (12-0) vs. Shepherd (13-1), 3:30 p.m.
Valdosta St. (11-1) vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines (12-1), Noon
Championship
Saturday, December 18
Ferris St.-Shepherd-winner vs. Valdosta St.-Colo. Sch. of Mines-winner, 9 p.m.
