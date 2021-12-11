CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 20

New Haven 38, Bentley 13

Albany St. (Ga.) 7, West Ga. 23

Lindenwood 3, Grand Valley St. 20

Bemidji St. 28, Augustana (S.D.) 24

Shepherd 38, Findlay 31

Bowie St. 31, Lenoir-Rhyne 10

Harding 30, Washburn 14

Angelo St. 48, Minn. Duluth 14

Notre Dame (Ohio) 33, Slippery Rock 25

Newberry 33, West Florida 30, OT

Northwest Mo. St. 50, Central Wash. 21

Neb.-Kearney 31, Western Colo. 24

Second Round

Saturday, November 27

New Haven 7, Kutztown 10

Valdosta St. 66, West Ga. 35

Ferris St. 54, Grand Valley St. 20

Bemidji St. 6, Colo. Sch. of Mines 55

Shepherd 38, Notre Dame (Ohio) 34

Bowie St. 13, Newberry 10

Harding 9, Northwest Mo. St. 28

Neb.-Kearney 7, Angelo St. 20

Quarterfinals

Saturday, December 4

Shepherd 30, Kutztown 28

Valdosta St. 41, Bowie St. 17

Ferris St. 41, Northwest Mo. St. 20

Colo. Sch. of Mines 34, Angelo St. 26

Semifinals

Saturday, December 11

Ferris St. (12-0) vs. Shepherd (13-1), 3:30 p.m.

Valdosta St. (11-1) vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines (12-1), Noon

Championship

Saturday, December 18

Ferris St.-Shepherd-winner vs. Valdosta St.-Colo. Sch. of Mines-winner, 9 p.m.

