CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » Sports » NCAA Division II Football…

NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 20

New Haven 38, Bentley 13

Shepherd 38, Findlay 31

Notre Dame (Ohio) 33, Slippery Rock 25

Grand Valley St. 20, Lindenwood 3

Harding 30, Washburn 14

Northwest Mo. St. 50, Central Wash. 21

West Ga. 23, Albany St. (Ga.) 7

Bowie St. 31, Lenoir-Rhyne 10

Newberry 33, West Florida 30, OT

Bemidji St. 28, Augustana (S.D.) 24

Angelo St. 48, Minn. Duluth 14

Neb.-Kearney 31, Western Colo. 24

Second Round

Saturday, November 27

Kutztown 10, New Haven 7

Shepherd 38, Notre Dame (Ohio) 34

Ferris St. 54, Grand Valley St. 20

Northwest Mo. St. 28, Harding 9

Valdosta St. 66, West Ga. 35

Bowie St. 13, Newberry 10

Colo. Sch. of Mines 55, Bemidji St. 6

Angelo St. 20, Neb.-Kearney 7

Quarterfinals

Saturday, December 4

Shepherd 30, Kutztown 28

Ferris St. 41, Northwest Mo. St. 20

Valdosta St. 41, Bowie St. 17

Colo. Sch. of Mines 34, Angelo St. 26

Semifinals

Saturday, December 11

Ferris St. 55, Shepherd 7

Valdosta St. 34, Colo. Sch. of Mines 31

Championship

Saturday, December 18

Ferris St. 58, Valdosta St. 17

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up