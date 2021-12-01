CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Sports » Maupay's overhead kick earns…

Maupay’s overhead kick earns Brighton 1-1 draw at West Ham

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 5:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Neal Maupay scored with an overhead kick in the 89th minute to give Brighton a 1-1 draw at West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Maupay converted his acrobatic finish from a cross by substitute Tariq Lamptey to leave West Ham waiting for a first Premier League win over the Brighton in nine attempts.

The Hammers looked to have finally beaten their bogey team after taking the lead through Tomas Soucek’s fifth-minute header, which he glanced in at the near post from Pablo Fornals’ corner.

West Ham stayed in fourth place but hasn’t won any of its three league games since ending Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the campaign with a 3-2 win on Nov. 7. Title contender Chelsea visits on Saturday, too.

Brighton’s winless run stretched to nine games — seven of which have been draws.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

The Marine Corps has not granted any religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine

CISA names big tech, financial execs and others to Cybersecurity Advisory Committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up