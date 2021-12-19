CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
MATCHDAY: One last chance…

MATCHDAY: One last chance for Levante in Spain

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 1:14 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Levante has one last chance to avoid finishing the year as the only team yet to win a game this season in the Spanish league. Last-place Levante hosts rival Valencia in a derby, the last game for both teams before a winter break. Levante has eight draws and nine losses from its 17 league games played this campaign. Its only win of the entire season came against a lower-division side in the Copa del Rey, only to be eliminated by another lower-division side in the next round. Alessio Lisci is Levante’s third coach this season.

