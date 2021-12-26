CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
MATCHDAY: Man United COVID break ends with game at Newcastle

The Associated Press

December 26, 2021, 1:05 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday with the Premier League the only major competition in action:

NEWCASTLE vs MAN UNITED

Manchester United travels to Newcastle seeking a third consecutive win in the Premier League since Ralf Rangnick took charge until the end of the season. United is trying to close the eight-point gap on fourth place in its bid to qualify for the Champions League. It’s the end of a 16-day coronavirus-enforced break for United after matches were postponed. Defender Raphael Varane (hamstring) and forward Edinson Cavani (tendon) could feature for the first time since being injured at the start of November. Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also expected to be fit after missing United’s last game, a 1-0 win at Norwich on Dec. 11. Newcastle’s focus is Premier League survival, sitting next-to-last in the standings, three points from safety.

