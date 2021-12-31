MATCHDAY: City can stretch Premier League lead to 11 points

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday: ENGLAND Manchester City can stretch its lead to 11 points…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:

ENGLAND

Manchester City can stretch its lead to 11 points by beating Arsenal in the first Premier League match of 2022. City has won its last 10 league games to seize the initiative in the title race. Arsenal has also been in good form, winning its last four league games to climb to fourth place before seeing a match against Wolverhampton on Tuesday get postponed. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta won’t be at Emirates Stadium for the game because he has contracted COVID-19 for the second time and will be isolating. Tottenham and West Ham are just behind Arsenal in the race for Champions League qualification and face away games at Watford and Crystal Palace, respectively. Last-place Norwich has been hit by coronavirus cases and its trip to Leicester has been postponed.

