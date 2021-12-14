CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Mastroeni given permanent head…

Mastroeni given permanent head coach job at Real Salt Lake

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 9:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Pablo Mastroeni was given the job as permanent head coach of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake, 3 1/2 months after he took over as interim coach.

The 45-year-old, a former U.S. national team midfielder, was head coach of Colorado from 2014 until he was fired in August 2017 with a record that season of six wins, 12 losses and four draws.

He was a Houston assistant coach in 2020, then was hired by Salt Lake last Jan. 5 as an assistant to Freddy Juarez. Mastroeni was appointed interim coach on Aug. 27 when Juarez was fired with the team in sixth place in the Western Conference.

Mastroeni led RSL to eight wins, eight losses and one draw over the rest of the regular season. The team earned the final playoff berth in the Western Conference and defeated Seattle and Kansas City on the road before losing 2-0 to Portland in the conference final.

Salt Lake announced him as permanent coach on Monday.

Mastroeni played for the U.S. at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and made 65 international appearances from 2001-09. He spent time in MLS with Miami (1998-2001), Colorado (2002-13) and the LA Galaxy (2013).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

DoD considering requiring booster vaccines for troops

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

Biden executive order seeks 'seamless' customer experience across federal services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up