CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Sports » Man City's João Cancelo…

Man City’s João Cancelo assaulted, injured by ‘four cowards’

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 7:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City player João Cancelo was left with cuts and bruising around his right eye after being attacked by four people during a burglary at his home on Thursday night.

The Portugal defender said in a post on Instagram Stories that he fought back while protecting his family. He has a 2-year-old daughter, Alicia, with partner Daniela Machado.

“Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family,” Cancelo wrote. “When you show resistance this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewelry and leave me with my face with this state.”

The photo on Instagram showed a deep cut above his right eyebrow and cuts closer to his eye.

“I don’t know how there are people with such meanness,” he wrote. “The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK. And I after many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always.”

Premier League champion City gave more details of the incident.

“We are shocked and appalled that João Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted,” City said in a statement. “Joao and his family are being supported by the club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter”.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up