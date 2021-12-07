CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Major League Soccer Most Valuable Players

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 3:26 PM

2021 — Carles Gil, New England

2020 — Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto

2019 — Carlos Vela, Los Angeles FC

2018 — Josef Martinez, Atlanta United

2017 — Diego Valeri, Portland

2016 — David Villa, New York City

2015 — Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto

2014 — Robbie Keane, Los Angeles

2013 — Mike Magee, Chicago

2012 — Chris Wondolowski, San Jose

2011 — Dwayne De Rosario, D.C.

2010 — David Ferreira, Dallas

2009 — Landon Donovan, Los Angeles

2008 — Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Columbus

2007 — Luciano Emilio, D.C.

2006 — Christian Gomez, D.C.

2005 — Taylor Twellman, New England

2004 — Amado Guevara, MetroStars

2003 — Preki Radosavljevic, Kansas City

2002 — Carlos Ruiz, Los Angeles

2001 — Alex Pineda Chacon, Miami

2000 — Tony Meola, Kansas City

1999 — Jason Kreis, Dallas

1998 — Marco Etcheverry, D.C.

1997 — Preki Radosavljevic, Kansas City

1996 — Carlos Valderrama, Tampa Bay

