Liverpool entertains as EPL’s top 3 all win to stay close

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 5:46 PM

LONDON (AP) — Only two points separate Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. There’s no doubting who the entertainers are with the most high-powered attack.

Liverpool hit four goals for a third consecutive game by beating Everton 4-1 on Wednesday, taking the team’s scoring tally to 43 in 14 games — the most in a major European league so far.

Jürgen Klopp’s 2020 champions remained in third, but with another 24 games to go that’s far from a concern.

On a rare occasion when the front-runners were playing at the same time, Manchester City won 2-0 at Aston Villa to stay a point ahead of Liverpool in second and Chelsea remains a point better off at the top after having the most challenging assignment by beating Watford 2-1.

The top three pulled away from fourth place after West Ham was held 1-1 by Brighton. Leicester and Southampton also drew 2-2, while the meeting between Wolverhampton and Burnley was goalless.

