Lightning rally late, beat Canadiens 3-2 in Cup rematch

MONTREAL (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored with 38 seconds left, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay’s victory came exactly five months after the Lightning beat the Canadiens in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

Patrick Maroon and Corey Perry also scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves.

Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman scored for Montreal. Jake Allen stopped 24 shots.

Perry scored the tying goal with just more than two minutes left in the third period in his first game back in Montreal, setting the stage for Palat’s winner.

BLUES 4, PANTHERS 3, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored a wraparound goal 53 seconds into overtime and St. Louis beat Florida.

The Blues split their back-to-back with Florida. Both games went to overtime.

Brandon Saad’s tip of Ivan Barbashev’s shot broke a 2-all tie and gave the Blues their first lead with 13:12 left in the third period.

Jonathan Huberdeau’s goal with 5:32 remaining tied it for the third time.

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues. Ville Husso made 34 saves but exited after Huberdeau’s goal. Charlie Lindgren made his St. Louis debut in relief.

Aleksander Barkov and Brandon Montour also scored for the Panthers, while Maxim Mamin and Carter Verhaeghe each had two assists. Spencer Knight made 26 saves as Florida had its three-game winning streak snapped.

DUCKS 2, SABRES 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Trevor Zegras flipped a pass over the net to set up the go-ahead goal, Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves and Anaheim blanked Buffalo.

Zegras scooped the puck onto the blade of his stick behind the net and lobbed it over goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s head. Sonny Milano was waiting on the right edge of the crease and batted the feed past Luukkonen’s glove for his eighth goal 5:14 into the second period.

Zegras leads rookies with 16 assists. The 20-year-old was drafted ninth overall in 2019 by the Ducks and has eight assists in four December games, most in the NHL this month.

Sam Carrick also scored for Anaheim, which extended its point streak to five games (3-0-2). The Ducks won on the second night of a back-to-back set opening their five-game Eastern road trip.

Luukkonen stopped 21 shots in his season debut for the Sabres. Buffalo has lost five in a row and fell to 1-8-1 over its past 10 games.

RANGERS 6, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was stretchered off the ice after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba in the second period of New York’s victory.

Artemi Panarin had two goals and two assists against his first NHL team, passing 500 career points and helping the Rangers to their seventh straight win. Trouba, Chris Kreider, Kevin Rooney and Barclay Goodrow also scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.

The Rangers also beat the Blackhawks 3-2 on Saturday night in New York. Their second matchup in four days was overshadowed by Trouba’s big hit on Khaira.

The Blackhawks said Khaira suffered an “upper-body blow” and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for further testing.

Kirby Dach and Erik Gustafsson scored for Chicago. Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 stops in his first try at his 500th career win.

The game was tied at 2 when Kreider tipped Adam Fox’s power-play shot through Fleury’s legs for his 17th goal 4:59 into the third.

WILD 4, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Talbot made 38 saves against his former team and Minnesota shut down Edmonton for its seventh straight victory.

Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist. Marcus Foligno, Victor Rask and Dmitry Kulikov also scored for the Wild (18-6-1), off to the best start in franchise history with 37 points through 25 games.

Jesse Puljujarvi scored for the Oilers (16-8-0), who have lost three in a row.

ISLANDERS 5, SENATORS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anders Lee had two goals and New York snapped an 11-game losing streak with a win over Ottawa.

Oliver Wahlstrom, Kieffer Bellows and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders, who last won on Nov. 6. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots.

Josh Norris, Nick Holden and Alex Formenton scored for the Senators, who had their three-game winning streak halted. Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves in losing his fourth consecutive start.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, BLUE JACKETS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice, defenseman Morgan Rielly set up four goals and Toronto beat Columbus to stop a two-game skid.

Rielly set up power-play goals by William Nylander and captain John Tavares, and two more from Matthews. His second goal came seven seconds after Tavares put the Maple Leafs in front 4-1 late in the second period.

Nick Ritchie scored his first goal in his 27th game with Toronto. Jack Campbell made 28 saves for his NHL-leading 14th win.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals for Columbus. Sean Kuraly and Max Domi also scored.

The Blue Jackets (13-11-0) were missing forward Patrik Laine, out with an oblique strain. They have dropped five of six.

PREDATORS 5, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Roman Josi beat four Detroit defenders for a first-period goal, Ryan Johansen scored on a power play and Nashville defeated the Red Wings.

The loss snapped Detroit’s five-game winning streak and its five-game home winning streak.

Josi took a feed from Dante Fabbro as he sped into the Red Wings zone and skated 1-on-4 through the defense before beating Alex Nedeljkovic on the forehand.

Nashville’s Nick Cousins, Eeli Tolvanen and Fabbro scored in the third period, and David Rittich stopped 14 shots. Detroit’s Michael Rasmussen also had a third-period goal.

Nedeljkovic finished with 28 saves.

Detroit got its first goal on the power play in the second period on Robby Fabbri’s rebound at the net.

HURRICANES 4, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Martin Necas and Vincent Trocheck scored power-play goals to lead Carolina over Winnipeg.

Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter added two assists and Frederik Andersen made 16 saves in the opener of a five-game road trip.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots as Winnipeg wrapped up a 2-2-0 homestand.

