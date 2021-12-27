CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Sports » Kraken lose fan favorite…

Kraken lose fan favorite Brandon Tanev to major knee injury

The Associated Press

December 27, 2021, 4:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will be without forward Brandon Tanev for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn ACL in his knee, the team said Monday.

Tanev was injured Dec. 18 against Edmonton and had sought a second opinion on the extent of the injury. The team said additional information on his recovery would be available following surgery.

Tanev had quickly become a fan favorite for the expansion franchise. He finished the season with nine goals and six assists and his energy on the ice was key for the Kraken. He scored six goals in Seattle’s first eight games and has one of two short-handed goals this season for the Kraken.

Tanev was Seattle’s expansion draft selection from Pittsburgh and is under contract with the Kraken through the 2024-25 season.

Seattle also placed forward Mason Appleton in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Monday, the sixth Kraken player in the protocol. Appleton had practiced with the team Sunday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up