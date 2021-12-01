Inter beats Spezia 2-0 to keep up pressure on Serie A leader

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez scored one goal and set up another as Inter Milan beat Spezia 2-0 on Wednesday…

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez scored one goal and set up another as Inter Milan beat Spezia 2-0 on Wednesday to provisionally move into second place in Serie A.

Martinez assisted on Roberto Gagliardini’s opening goal in the first half and then converted a penalty after the break as the defending champion moved two points above AC Milan ahead of its visit to relegation-threatened Genoa.

Serie A leader Napoli was also playing later, at Sassuolo.

At San Siro, Inter took the lead with a delightful team move in the 38th minute. Following a series of passes, Danilo D’Ambrosio rolled across from the right for Martínez to backheel into the path of Gagliardini, who swept it into the bottom left corner.

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanović kept his side in front by keeping out Kelvin Amian’s header shortly before halftime.

Joaquín Correa saw an effort come off the underside of the crossbar for Inter early in the second half but the Nerazzurri doubled the lead in the 58th when they were awarded a penalty for a handball by Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior. Martínez slotted it into the bottom left corner.

Inter next faces Roma and former coach José Mourinho. Roma lost 1-0 at Bologna.

