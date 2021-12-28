CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Hugo Maradona, younger brother of Diego, dies at 52

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 8:47 AM

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of Diego Maradona and a former soccer player, has died. He was 52.

Italian club Napoli announced the death on Tuesday. No cause of death was provided.

The younger Maradona was purchased by Napoli in 1987 on Diego’s urging and loaned to Ascoli. He also played for Rayo Vallecano, Rapid Vienna and several other clubs around the world. He lived in the Naples area.

Hugo’s death comes 13 months after Diego Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60 after having brain surgery two weeks earlier.

“The thoughts of club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis, officials, coaching staff, the players and the whole SSC Napoli family are with the Maradona family after the sad passing of Hugo,” Napoli said.

