Highest Baseball Salaries

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 10:09 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Current baseball contracts with average annual values of $30 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money (x-joined club in June and received prorated salary of $17,442,637):

Player, Club Years Avg. Salary
Max Scherzer, NYM 2022-24 $43,333,333
Gerrit Cole, NYY 2020-28 $36,000,000
Mike Trout, LAA 2019-30 $35,514,667
Stephen Strasburg, Was 2020-26 $35,000,000
Anthony Rendon, LAA 2020-26 $35,000,000
Trevor Bauer, LAD 2021-23 $34,416,667
Nolan Arenado, Col-StL 2019-26 $32,500,000
p-Corey Seager, Tex 2022-31 $32,500,000
David Price, Bos-LAD 2016-22 $31,000,000
Mookie Betts, LAD 2021-32 $30,416,667
Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $30,000,000

