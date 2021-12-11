CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Gut-Behrami edges Goggia to win a World Cup super-G

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 6:46 AM

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — It was Lara Gut-Behrami’s turn to edge Sofia Goggia for victory in a World Cup super-G race on Saturday, reversing the result of their duel in Canada last weekend.

Gut-Behrami raced down the typically tricky St. Moritz terrain 0.18 seconds faster than Goggia through lightly falling snow on a cold, still morning with a finish-area temperature about minus-7 Celsius (20 F).

Mikaela Shiffrin was exactly one second further back in third to complete a high-class podium and retain her lead in the overall World Cup standings.

It was just Shiffrin’s second World Cup super-G in almost two years after taking a break from speed disciplines on the season-long circuit. She had placed sixth last Sunday at Lake Louise, Alberta when Goggia had beaten Gut-Behrami by 0.11.

Gut-Behrami’s aggressive racing style on one of her home Swiss hills earned a 33rd career World Cup win at the same place as her first. Her debut victory in December 2008 was a super-G on the Corviglia course as a precociously talented 17-year-old.

The 30-year-old Swiss racer has now won or been second in all eight super-Gs so far in 2021, including taking gold at the world championships in February. Shiffrin was also third that day.

Shiffrin, who has wins in slalom and giant slalom this season, earned 60 World Cup points for her third place and leads by 70 from Goggia, who rose to second above Petra Vlhova.

Vlhova, the defending overall champion, is skipping the weekend meeting at St. Moritz which includes another super-G on Sunday.

