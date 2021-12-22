CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » Sports » France's Noël leads 1st…

France’s Noël leads 1st run of World Cup slalom in Madonna

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 1:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Chasing his second consecutive World Cup slalom victory, France’s Clément Noël held a comfortable advantage following the first leg of the night race Wednesday on the steep Canalone Miramonti course.

Noël stood .53 seconds ahead of world champion Sebastian Foss-Solevåg of Norway and .70 ahead of Kristoffer Jakobsen of Sweden.

The 24-year-old Noël is attempting to become the first man to win the opening two slaloms of a season since eight-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher, who is now retired, accomplished the feat in 2018-19.

Noël claimed his first World Cup victory this season on home snow in Val d’Isère 10 days ago, then also won a second-tier Europa Cup race in Val di Fassa on Sunday.

Foss-Solevåg, who took gold at the worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo, last season, finished second in this race a year ago.

Jakobsen is coming off a second-place finish in Val d’Isère that marked the first podium result of his career.

The short Canalone course features a “Muro” (wall) with a gradient of 65% midway down.

Austrians Marco Schwarz and Manuel Feller both failed to finish their runs.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Cyber, customer experience will continue to drive major federal technology changes

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up