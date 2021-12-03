CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Sports » Former controversial world athletics…

Former controversial world athletics chief Lamine Diack dies

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 3:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lamine Diack, the controversial former president of the International Athletics Federation, has died, his family said Friday. He was 88.

“Yes, I confirm. My uncle Lamine Diack passed away Thursday to Friday night,“ Awa Diack, niece of the former world athletics boss, confirmed to The Associated Press.

Diack was president of the IAAF, now World Athletics, from 1999 to 2015 after holding several political positions in Senegal.

Under house arrest in France since November 2015, Diack was sentenced to four years in prison for covering up the payment of bribes by Russian athletes involved in doping cases and the financing by Russia of political campaigns in Senegal.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up