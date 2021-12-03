Former controversial world athletics chief Lamine Diack dies

Lamine Diack, the controversial former president of the International Athletics Federation, has died, his family said Friday. He was 88.…

Lamine Diack, the controversial former president of the International Athletics Federation, has died, his family said Friday. He was 88.

“Yes, I confirm. My uncle Lamine Diack passed away Thursday to Friday night,“ Awa Diack, niece of the former world athletics boss, confirmed to The Associated Press.

Diack was president of the IAAF, now World Athletics, from 1999 to 2015 after holding several political positions in Senegal.

Under house arrest in France since November 2015, Diack was sentenced to four years in prison for covering up the payment of bribes by Russian athletes involved in doping cases and the financing by Russia of political campaigns in Senegal.

