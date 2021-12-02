CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
FC Dallas names Nico Estévez as new coach

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 4:35 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Nico Estévez was hired Thursday to coach FC Dallas, joining the MLS team after serving as an assistant for the U.S. men’s national team since 2019.

The 41-year-old Estévez has coached at different levels for more than 22 years. That includes stints in Spain’s La Liga and previously in Major League Soccer as an assistant from 2017-18 for the Columbus Crew.

“Nico is a seasoned coach with experience at the highest levels of our game, both in the United States and in Europe,” FC Dallas chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “He has the drive, the knowledge, and the vision to succeed, and he has a proven track record as a great teacher and communicator.”

Estévez replaces Luchi Gonzalez, who was fired in September after FC opened his third season by winning only six of its first 26 games with nine draws. Marco Ferruzzi, the club’s director of soccer operations, finished the season as interim coach.

