Ex-US player Armas to be assistant coach at Man United

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 9:03 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former United States international Chris Armas will be an assistant to manager Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United.

The 49-year-old Armas has recently been coach at two teams in Major League Soccer: New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC.

Rangnick announced the hiring of Armas on Tuesday, saying he first met him when Armas was assistant coach at New York under Jesse Marsch. Rangnick held a position as head of global football for Red Bull’s network of clubs.

Armas played in the MLS for Los Angeles Galaxy and Chicago Fire, and appeared 66 times for the U.S. national team.

Rangnick was appointed as United manager last week in an interim basis until the end of the season. He replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was fired on Nov. 21.

