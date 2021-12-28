CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Sports » Everton-Newcastle the latest EPL…

Everton-Newcastle the latest EPL match off due to COVID-19

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 4:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — The 20th round of the Premier League was reduced to seven fixtures when the match between Everton and Newcastle was postponed Tuesday because of a pile-up of COVID-19 cases and injuries in the Newcastle squad.

The Arsenal-Wolves and Leeds-Aston Villa games, due to be played Tuesday, had previously been called off.

Everton-Newcastle was scheduled to be played on Thursday.

“The board accepted Newcastle United’s postponement application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to COVID-19 cases and injuries,” the league said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans.”

It takes the number of Premier League games to be called off as a result of coronavirus issues to 16 matches in barely three weeks.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

After turbulent cyber year, agencies enter 2022 with fresh security crisis on hand

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up