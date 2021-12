Europa League Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST (Home teams listed first) KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS First leg Thursday, Feb. 17 Barcelona (Spain) vs. Napoli (Italy), 12:45 p.m. Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Glasgow Rangers (Scotland), 12:45 p.m. Sheriff (Moldova) vs. Braga (Portugal), 12:45 p.m. Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) vs. Betis (Spain), 12:45 p.m. Atalanta (Italy) vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 3 p.m. Braga (Portugal) vs. Lazio (Italy), 3 p.m. RB Leipzig (Germany) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain), 3 p.m. Sevilla (Spain) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Serbia), 3 p.m. Second leg Thursday, Feb. 24 Dinamo Zagreb vs. Sevilla, 12:45 p.m. Lazio vs. Braga, 12:45 p.m. Olympiakos vs. Atalanta, 12:45 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. RB Leipzig, 12:45 p.m. Betis vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, 3 p.m. Braga vs. Sheriff, 3 p.m. Glasgow Rangers vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. Napoli vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.