All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|78
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|23
|14
|8
|0
|1
|29
|87
|73
|Reading
|20
|9
|6
|4
|1
|23
|57
|66
|Adirondack
|21
|11
|9
|1
|0
|23
|64
|67
|Maine
|24
|9
|11
|3
|1
|22
|78
|90
|Worcester
|21
|8
|12
|0
|1
|17
|67
|81
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|28
|18
|8
|1
|1
|38
|90
|68
|Florida
|27
|14
|8
|2
|3
|33
|90
|70
|Orlando
|27
|14
|12
|1
|0
|29
|79
|89
|Atlanta
|26
|12
|11
|2
|1
|27
|70
|73
|Norfolk
|27
|11
|15
|0
|1
|23
|69
|97
|Greenville
|24
|9
|11
|3
|1
|22
|67
|78
|South Carolina
|25
|9
|14
|2
|0
|20
|58
|80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|24
|16
|6
|0
|2
|34
|89
|63
|Fort Wayne
|25
|15
|7
|3
|0
|33
|83
|68
|Cincinnati
|28
|16
|11
|1
|0
|33
|100
|84
|Wheeling
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|91
|79
|Kalamazoo
|23
|13
|10
|0
|0
|26
|78
|82
|Indy
|26
|9
|13
|2
|2
|22
|89
|94
|Iowa
|27
|9
|14
|3
|1
|22
|71
|109
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|28
|18
|9
|1
|0
|37
|99
|79
|Idaho
|25
|16
|8
|0
|1
|33
|75
|50
|Tulsa
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|77
|68
|Rapid City
|28
|12
|12
|2
|2
|28
|85
|86
|Kansas City
|26
|11
|14
|1
|0
|23
|76
|90
|Wichita
|27
|10
|15
|2
|0
|22
|78
|89
|Allen
|21
|9
|9
|3
|0
|21
|70
|89
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 12 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 5 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 6 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
