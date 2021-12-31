All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 21 15 5 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53 Trois-Rivieres 23 14 8 0 1 29 87 73 Reading 20 9 6 4 1 23 57 66 Adirondack 21 11 9 1 0 23 64 67 Maine 24 9 11 3 1 22 78 90 Worcester 21 8 12 0 1 17 67 81

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 28 18 8 1 1 38 90 68 Florida 27 14 8 2 3 33 90 70 Orlando 27 14 12 1 0 29 79 89 Atlanta 26 12 11 2 1 27 70 73 Norfolk 27 11 15 0 1 23 69 97 Greenville 24 9 11 3 1 22 67 78 South Carolina 25 9 14 2 0 20 58 80

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 24 16 6 0 2 34 89 63 Fort Wayne 25 15 7 3 0 33 83 68 Cincinnati 28 16 11 1 0 33 100 84 Wheeling 24 14 9 1 0 29 91 79 Kalamazoo 23 13 10 0 0 26 78 82 Indy 26 9 13 2 2 22 89 94 Iowa 27 9 14 3 1 22 71 109

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 28 18 9 1 0 37 99 79 Idaho 25 16 8 0 1 33 75 50 Tulsa 24 14 9 0 1 29 77 68 Rapid City 28 12 12 2 2 28 85 86 Kansas City 26 11 14 1 0 23 76 90 Wichita 27 10 15 2 0 22 78 89 Allen 21 9 9 3 0 21 70 89

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 12 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 5 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

