All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|78
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|23
|14
|8
|0
|1
|29
|87
|73
|Adirondack
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|60
|62
|Reading
|19
|8
|6
|4
|1
|21
|52
|62
|Maine
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|69
|83
|Worcester
|20
|8
|11
|0
|1
|17
|60
|72
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|27
|17
|8
|1
|1
|36
|84
|66
|Florida
|26
|14
|7
|2
|3
|33
|87
|66
|Atlanta
|26
|12
|11
|2
|1
|27
|70
|73
|Orlando
|26
|13
|12
|1
|0
|27
|75
|86
|Greenville
|23
|9
|10
|3
|1
|22
|66
|72
|Norfolk
|25
|10
|14
|0
|1
|21
|66
|91
|South Carolina
|24
|9
|13
|2
|0
|20
|56
|74
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|24
|16
|6
|0
|2
|34
|89
|63
|Fort Wayne
|24
|14
|7
|3
|0
|31
|78
|64
|Cincinnati
|26
|15
|11
|0
|0
|30
|90
|78
|Wheeling
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|91
|79
|Kalamazoo
|23
|13
|10
|0
|0
|26
|78
|82
|Iowa
|25
|8
|13
|3
|1
|20
|66
|102
|Indy
|24
|8
|13
|2
|1
|19
|83
|91
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|26
|17
|8
|1
|0
|35
|95
|73
|Idaho
|25
|16
|8
|0
|1
|33
|75
|50
|Tulsa
|22
|12
|9
|0
|1
|25
|69
|64
|Rapid City
|26
|11
|12
|1
|2
|25
|79
|82
|Kansas City
|25
|11
|13
|1
|0
|23
|74
|87
|Wichita
|25
|10
|13
|2
|0
|22
|73
|81
|Allen
|20
|8
|9
|3
|0
|19
|65
|86
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 1
Kansas City 6, Iowa 5
Fort Wayne 6, Indy 4
Tulsa 4, Wichita 3
Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 2
Cincinnati 7, Wheeling 1
Florida 5, Orlando 0
Adirondack 5, Worcester 0
Monday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Indy, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.