All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53 Trois-Rivieres 23 14 8 0 1 29 87 73 Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62 Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62 Maine 23 8 11 3 1 20 69 83 Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 60 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 26 16 8 1 1 34 81 65 Florida 25 13 7 2 3 31 82 66 Orlando 25 13 11 1 0 27 75 81 Atlanta 26 12 11 2 1 27 70 73 Greenville 23 9 10 3 1 22 66 72 Norfolk 25 10 14 0 1 21 66 91 South Carolina 23 9 12 2 0 20 55 71

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 23 16 6 0 1 33 87 60 Wheeling 23 14 8 1 0 29 90 72 Fort Wayne 23 13 7 3 0 29 72 60 Cincinnati 25 14 11 0 0 28 83 77 Kalamazoo 22 12 10 0 0 24 75 80 Indy 23 8 12 2 1 19 79 85 Iowa 24 8 13 2 1 19 61 96

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 26 17 8 1 0 35 95 73 Idaho 25 16 8 0 1 33 75 50 Rapid City 26 11 12 1 2 25 79 82 Tulsa 21 11 9 0 1 23 65 61 Kansas City 24 10 13 1 0 21 68 82 Wichita 24 10 13 1 0 21 70 77 Allen 20 8 9 3 0 19 65 86

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

