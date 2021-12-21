All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|78
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|23
|14
|8
|0
|1
|29
|87
|73
|Adirondack
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|55
|62
|Reading
|19
|8
|6
|4
|1
|21
|52
|62
|Maine
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|69
|83
|Worcester
|19
|8
|10
|0
|1
|17
|60
|67
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|25
|15
|8
|1
|1
|32
|77
|62
|Florida
|25
|13
|7
|2
|3
|31
|82
|66
|Orlando
|24
|13
|10
|1
|0
|27
|72
|76
|Atlanta
|24
|11
|11
|2
|0
|24
|62
|66
|Greenville
|23
|9
|10
|3
|1
|22
|66
|72
|Norfolk
|25
|10
|14
|0
|1
|21
|66
|91
|South Carolina
|23
|9
|12
|2
|0
|20
|55
|71
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|23
|16
|6
|0
|1
|33
|87
|60
|Wheeling
|23
|14
|8
|1
|0
|29
|90
|72
|Fort Wayne
|23
|13
|7
|3
|0
|29
|72
|60
|Cincinnati
|25
|14
|11
|0
|0
|28
|83
|77
|Kalamazoo
|22
|12
|10
|0
|0
|24
|75
|80
|Indy
|23
|8
|12
|2
|1
|19
|79
|85
|Iowa
|24
|8
|13
|2
|1
|19
|61
|96
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|26
|17
|8
|1
|0
|35
|95
|73
|Idaho
|25
|16
|8
|0
|1
|33
|75
|50
|Rapid City
|26
|11
|12
|1
|2
|25
|79
|82
|Tulsa
|21
|11
|9
|0
|1
|23
|65
|61
|Kansas City
|24
|10
|13
|1
|0
|21
|68
|82
|Wichita
|24
|10
|13
|1
|0
|21
|70
|77
|Allen
|20
|8
|9
|3
|0
|19
|65
|86
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
