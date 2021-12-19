CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53
Trois-Rivieres 23 14 8 0 1 29 87 73
Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62
Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62
Maine 23 8 11 3 1 20 69 83
Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 60 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 25 13 7 2 3 31 82 66
Jacksonville 24 14 8 1 1 30 72 60
Orlando 23 12 10 1 0 25 67 74
Atlanta 24 11 11 2 0 24 62 66
Greenville 22 9 10 2 1 21 65 70
Norfolk 25 10 14 0 1 21 66 91
South Carolina 22 9 11 2 0 20 53 66

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 22 15 6 0 1 31 85 59
Fort Wayne 22 13 6 3 0 29 69 55
Wheeling 23 14 8 1 0 29 90 72
Cincinnati 24 13 11 0 0 26 78 74
Kalamazoo 21 11 10 0 0 22 67 74
Indy 22 8 11 2 1 19 73 77
Iowa 24 8 13 2 1 19 61 96

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 25 16 8 1 0 33 90 70
Idaho 24 15 8 0 1 31 72 50
Rapid City 25 11 11 1 2 25 79 79
Tulsa 20 11 8 0 1 23 63 56
Wichita 23 10 12 1 0 21 67 72
Kansas City 24 10 13 1 0 21 68 82
Allen 20 8 9 3 0 19 65 86

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Maine 2

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 1

Florida 5, Atlanta 1

Indy 9, Kalamazoo 4

Toledo 3, Greenville 2

Cincinnati 4, Fort Wayne 3

Wheeling 9, Norfolk 2

Iowa 3, Kansas City 2

Utah 7, Wichita 1

Newfoundland at Adirondack, ppd

Worcester at Reading, ppd

Orlando at Allen, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

