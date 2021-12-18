All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|31
|78
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|22
|13
|8
|0
|1
|27
|82
|71
|Adirondack
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|55
|62
|Reading
|19
|8
|6
|4
|1
|21
|52
|62
|Maine
|22
|8
|10
|3
|1
|20
|67
|78
|Worcester
|19
|8
|10
|0
|1
|17
|60
|67
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|24
|12
|7
|2
|3
|29
|77
|65
|Jacksonville
|23
|13
|8
|1
|1
|28
|69
|59
|Orlando
|23
|12
|10
|1
|0
|25
|67
|74
|Atlanta
|23
|11
|10
|2
|0
|24
|61
|61
|Norfolk
|24
|10
|13
|0
|1
|21
|64
|82
|Greenville
|21
|9
|10
|1
|1
|20
|63
|67
|South Carolina
|21
|9
|10
|2
|0
|20
|52
|63
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|21
|14
|6
|0
|1
|29
|82
|57
|Fort Wayne
|21
|13
|6
|2
|0
|28
|66
|51
|Wheeling
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|81
|70
|Cincinnati
|23
|12
|11
|0
|0
|24
|74
|71
|Kalamazoo
|20
|11
|9
|0
|0
|22
|63
|65
|Indy
|21
|7
|11
|2
|1
|17
|64
|73
|Iowa
|23
|7
|13
|2
|1
|17
|58
|94
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|24
|15
|8
|0
|1
|31
|72
|50
|Utah
|24
|15
|8
|1
|0
|31
|83
|69
|Rapid City
|25
|11
|11
|1
|2
|25
|79
|79
|Tulsa
|20
|11
|8
|0
|1
|23
|63
|56
|Wichita
|22
|10
|11
|1
|0
|21
|66
|65
|Kansas City
|23
|10
|12
|1
|0
|21
|66
|79
|Allen
|20
|8
|9
|3
|0
|19
|65
|86
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Indy 7, Cincinnati 2
Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Toledo 2, South Carolina 1
Atlanta 2, Florida 1
Wheeling 3, Norfolk 1
Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2
Kansas City 3, Iowa 1
Orlando 6, Allen 2
Idaho 5, Rapid City 2
Utah 4, Wichita 2
Newfoundland at Adirondack, ppd
Worcester at Reading, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Orlando at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
