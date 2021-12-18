CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53
Trois-Rivieres 22 13 8 0 1 27 82 71
Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62
Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62
Maine 22 8 10 3 1 20 67 78
Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 60 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 24 12 7 2 3 29 77 65
Jacksonville 23 13 8 1 1 28 69 59
Orlando 23 12 10 1 0 25 67 74
Atlanta 23 11 10 2 0 24 61 61
Norfolk 24 10 13 0 1 21 64 82
Greenville 21 9 10 1 1 20 63 67
South Carolina 21 9 10 2 0 20 52 63

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 21 14 6 0 1 29 82 57
Fort Wayne 21 13 6 2 0 28 66 51
Wheeling 22 13 8 1 0 27 81 70
Cincinnati 23 12 11 0 0 24 74 71
Kalamazoo 20 11 9 0 0 22 63 65
Indy 21 7 11 2 1 17 64 73
Iowa 23 7 13 2 1 17 58 94

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 24 15 8 0 1 31 72 50
Utah 24 15 8 1 0 31 83 69
Rapid City 25 11 11 1 2 25 79 79
Tulsa 20 11 8 0 1 23 63 56
Wichita 22 10 11 1 0 21 66 65
Kansas City 23 10 12 1 0 21 66 79
Allen 20 8 9 3 0 19 65 86

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Indy 7, Cincinnati 2

Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Toledo 2, South Carolina 1

Atlanta 2, Florida 1

Wheeling 3, Norfolk 1

Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2

Kansas City 3, Iowa 1

Orlando 6, Allen 2

Idaho 5, Rapid City 2

Utah 4, Wichita 2

Newfoundland at Adirondack, ppd

Worcester at Reading, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Orlando at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

