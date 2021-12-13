CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington clinics for kids | Omicron cases in DC | Americans plan social holiday season | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
The Associated Press

December 13, 2021

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53
Trois-Rivieres 20 12 8 0 0 24 75 65
Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62
Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62
Maine 20 7 9 3 1 18 61 71
Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 60 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 22 11 6 2 3 27 73 62
Jacksonville 22 12 8 1 1 26 66 59
Orlando 22 11 10 1 0 23 61 72
Atlanta 21 10 9 2 0 22 58 57
Norfolk 22 10 11 0 1 21 61 72
Greenville 20 9 9 1 1 20 63 64
South Carolina 20 9 9 2 0 20 51 61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 20 13 6 0 1 27 80 56
Fort Wayne 20 12 6 2 0 26 62 49
Cincinnati 22 12 10 0 0 24 72 64
Wheeling 20 11 8 1 0 23 71 67
Kalamazoo 19 11 8 0 0 22 61 61
Iowa 22 7 12 2 1 17 57 91
Indy 20 6 11 2 1 15 57 71

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 22 14 7 0 1 29 66 46
Utah 22 13 8 1 0 27 76 67
Tulsa 19 11 7 0 1 23 60 51
Rapid City 23 10 10 1 2 23 75 73
Wichita 20 10 9 1 0 21 64 58
Allen 19 8 8 3 0 19 63 80
Kansas City 21 8 12 1 0 17 58 75

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Newfoundland 4

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 2

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 1

Allen 4, Wichita 2

Utah 3, Tulsa 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

