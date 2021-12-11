All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|19
|14
|5
|0
|0
|28
|69
|44
|Trois-Rivieres
|18
|11
|7
|0
|0
|22
|66
|56
|Adirondack
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|55
|62
|Reading
|19
|8
|6
|4
|1
|21
|52
|62
|Maine
|19
|7
|8
|3
|1
|18
|59
|67
|Worcester
|18
|7
|10
|0
|1
|15
|56
|65
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|21
|10
|6
|2
|3
|25
|69
|62
|Jacksonville
|21
|11
|8
|1
|1
|24
|59
|57
|Orlando
|21
|11
|9
|1
|0
|23
|59
|65
|Norfolk
|21
|10
|10
|0
|1
|21
|61
|68
|Atlanta
|19
|9
|8
|2
|0
|20
|50
|50
|South Carolina
|19
|9
|8
|2
|0
|20
|50
|57
|Greenville
|18
|8
|8
|1
|1
|18
|56
|56
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|19
|13
|5
|0
|1
|27
|78
|53
|Fort Wayne
|19
|11
|6
|2
|0
|24
|55
|46
|Cincinnati
|20
|11
|9
|0
|0
|22
|67
|59
|Wheeling
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|66
|62
|Kalamazoo
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|53
|52
|Indy
|19
|6
|10
|2
|1
|15
|55
|66
|Iowa
|21
|6
|12
|2
|1
|15
|54
|89
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|21
|13
|7
|0
|1
|27
|62
|45
|Utah
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|25
|73
|66
|Tulsa
|18
|11
|6
|0
|1
|23
|59
|48
|Wichita
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|62
|54
|Rapid City
|22
|9
|10
|1
|2
|21
|70
|71
|Allen
|18
|7
|8
|3
|0
|17
|59
|78
|Kansas City
|20
|8
|11
|1
|0
|17
|56
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 3, Newfoundland 2
Adirondack 4, Reading 1
Fort Wayne 3, Kalamazoo 2
Jacksonville 6, Greenville 4
Maine 3, Worcester 2
Atlanta 4, Orlando 0
Florida 7, Norfolk 3
Cincinnati 6, Indy 2
Iowa 3, Toledo 2
Allen 5, Wichita 4
Rapid City 7, Kansas City 3
Idaho 3, South Carolina 1
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
