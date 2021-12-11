CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 19 14 5 0 0 28 69 44
Trois-Rivieres 18 11 7 0 0 22 66 56
Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62
Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62
Maine 19 7 8 3 1 18 59 67
Worcester 18 7 10 0 1 15 56 65

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 21 10 6 2 3 25 69 62
Jacksonville 21 11 8 1 1 24 59 57
Orlando 21 11 9 1 0 23 59 65
Norfolk 21 10 10 0 1 21 61 68
Atlanta 19 9 8 2 0 20 50 50
South Carolina 19 9 8 2 0 20 50 57
Greenville 18 8 8 1 1 18 56 56

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 19 13 5 0 1 27 78 53
Fort Wayne 19 11 6 2 0 24 55 46
Cincinnati 20 11 9 0 0 22 67 59
Wheeling 18 10 7 1 0 21 66 62
Kalamazoo 17 10 7 0 0 20 53 52
Indy 19 6 10 2 1 15 55 66
Iowa 21 6 12 2 1 15 54 89

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 21 13 7 0 1 27 62 45
Utah 21 12 8 1 0 25 73 66
Tulsa 18 11 6 0 1 23 59 48
Wichita 19 10 8 1 0 21 62 54
Rapid City 22 9 10 1 2 21 70 71
Allen 18 7 8 3 0 17 59 78
Kansas City 20 8 11 1 0 17 56 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Newfoundland 2

Adirondack 4, Reading 1

Fort Wayne 3, Kalamazoo 2

Jacksonville 6, Greenville 4

Maine 3, Worcester 2

Atlanta 4, Orlando 0

Florida 7, Norfolk 3

Cincinnati 6, Indy 2

Iowa 3, Toledo 2

Allen 5, Wichita 4

Rapid City 7, Kansas City 3

Idaho 3, South Carolina 1

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

