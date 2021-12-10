All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|18
|14
|4
|0
|0
|28
|67
|41
|Reading
|18
|8
|5
|4
|1
|21
|51
|58
|Trois-Rivieres
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|63
|54
|Adirondack
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|51
|61
|Maine
|18
|6
|8
|3
|1
|16
|56
|65
|Worcester
|17
|7
|9
|0
|1
|15
|54
|62
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|59
|61
|Florida
|20
|9
|6
|2
|3
|23
|62
|59
|Jacksonville
|20
|10
|8
|1
|1
|22
|53
|53
|Norfolk
|20
|10
|9
|0
|1
|21
|58
|61
|South Carolina
|18
|9
|7
|2
|0
|20
|49
|54
|Greenville
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|52
|50
|Atlanta
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|46
|50
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|18
|13
|5
|0
|0
|26
|76
|50
|Fort Wayne
|18
|10
|6
|2
|0
|22
|52
|44
|Wheeling
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|66
|62
|Kalamazoo
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|20
|51
|49
|Cincinnati
|19
|10
|9
|0
|0
|20
|61
|57
|Indy
|18
|6
|9
|2
|1
|15
|53
|60
|Iowa
|20
|5
|12
|2
|1
|13
|51
|87
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|20
|12
|7
|0
|1
|25
|59
|44
|Utah
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|25
|73
|66
|Tulsa
|18
|11
|6
|0
|1
|23
|59
|48
|Wichita
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|58
|49
|Rapid City
|21
|8
|10
|1
|2
|19
|63
|68
|Kansas City
|19
|8
|10
|1
|0
|17
|53
|63
|Allen
|17
|6
|8
|3
|0
|15
|54
|74
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Allen 5, Wichita 4
Utah 4, Tulsa 3
Friday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
