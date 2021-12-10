All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 18 14 4 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 18 14 4 0 0 28 67 41 Reading 18 8 5 4 1 21 51 58 Trois-Rivieres 17 10 7 0 0 20 63 54 Adirondack 18 9 8 1 0 19 51 61 Maine 18 6 8 3 1 16 56 65 Worcester 17 7 9 0 1 15 54 62

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Orlando 20 11 8 1 0 23 59 61 Florida 20 9 6 2 3 23 62 59 Jacksonville 20 10 8 1 1 22 53 53 Norfolk 20 10 9 0 1 21 58 61 South Carolina 18 9 7 2 0 20 49 54 Greenville 17 8 7 1 1 18 52 50 Atlanta 18 8 8 2 0 18 46 50

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 18 13 5 0 0 26 76 50 Fort Wayne 18 10 6 2 0 22 52 44 Wheeling 18 10 7 1 0 21 66 62 Kalamazoo 16 10 6 0 0 20 51 49 Cincinnati 19 10 9 0 0 20 61 57 Indy 18 6 9 2 1 15 53 60 Iowa 20 5 12 2 1 13 51 87

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 20 12 7 0 1 25 59 44 Utah 21 12 8 1 0 25 73 66 Tulsa 18 11 6 0 1 23 59 48 Wichita 18 10 7 1 0 21 58 49 Rapid City 21 8 10 1 2 19 63 68 Kansas City 19 8 10 1 0 17 53 63 Allen 17 6 8 3 0 15 54 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Allen 5, Wichita 4

Utah 4, Tulsa 3

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

