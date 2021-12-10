CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 18 14 4 0 0 28 67 41
Reading 18 8 5 4 1 21 51 58
Trois-Rivieres 17 10 7 0 0 20 63 54
Adirondack 18 9 8 1 0 19 51 61
Maine 18 6 8 3 1 16 56 65
Worcester 17 7 9 0 1 15 54 62

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Orlando 20 11 8 1 0 23 59 61
Florida 20 9 6 2 3 23 62 59
Jacksonville 20 10 8 1 1 22 53 53
Norfolk 20 10 9 0 1 21 58 61
South Carolina 18 9 7 2 0 20 49 54
Greenville 17 8 7 1 1 18 52 50
Atlanta 18 8 8 2 0 18 46 50

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 18 13 5 0 0 26 76 50
Fort Wayne 18 10 6 2 0 22 52 44
Wheeling 18 10 7 1 0 21 66 62
Kalamazoo 16 10 6 0 0 20 51 49
Cincinnati 19 10 9 0 0 20 61 57
Indy 18 6 9 2 1 15 53 60
Iowa 20 5 12 2 1 13 51 87

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 20 12 7 0 1 25 59 44
Utah 21 12 8 1 0 25 73 66
Tulsa 18 11 6 0 1 23 59 48
Wichita 18 10 7 1 0 21 58 49
Rapid City 21 8 10 1 2 19 63 68
Kansas City 19 8 10 1 0 17 53 63
Allen 17 6 8 3 0 15 54 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Allen 5, Wichita 4

Utah 4, Tulsa 3

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

