All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|18
|14
|4
|0
|0
|28
|67
|41
|Reading
|18
|8
|5
|4
|1
|21
|51
|58
|Trois-Rivieres
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|63
|54
|Adirondack
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|51
|61
|Maine
|17
|6
|8
|2
|1
|15
|50
|58
|Worcester
|16
|6
|9
|0
|1
|13
|47
|56
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|57
|57
|Norfolk
|19
|10
|8
|0
|1
|21
|56
|57
|Florida
|19
|8
|6
|2
|3
|21
|58
|57
|South Carolina
|17
|9
|6
|2
|0
|20
|49
|51
|Jacksonville
|19
|9
|8
|1
|1
|20
|50
|52
|Atlanta
|17
|8
|7
|2
|0
|18
|45
|47
|Greenville
|16
|7
|7
|1
|1
|16
|48
|48
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|17
|12
|5
|0
|0
|24
|72
|50
|Fort Wayne
|18
|10
|6
|2
|0
|22
|52
|44
|Wheeling
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|61
|56
|Kalamazoo
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|20
|51
|49
|Cincinnati
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|55
|52
|Indy
|18
|6
|9
|2
|1
|15
|53
|60
|Iowa
|19
|5
|11
|2
|1
|13
|51
|83
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|56
|44
|Utah
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|66
|56
|Tulsa
|16
|10
|5
|0
|1
|21
|49
|41
|Wichita
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|54
|44
|Rapid City
|20
|8
|9
|1
|2
|19
|62
|66
|Kansas City
|18
|7
|10
|1
|0
|15
|51
|62
|Allen
|16
|5
|8
|3
|0
|13
|49
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
