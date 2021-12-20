CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » Sports » Conor Casey hired to…

Conor Casey hired to coach 2nd-tier Charleston

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Retired American forward Conor Casey was hired Monday as head coach of the Charleston Battery of the second-tier League Championship of the United Soccer League.

The 40 year old was interim head coach of Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids in 2019, taking over after a start that included seven losses and two draws in nine matches. He led the team to seven wins, seven losses and four draws.

Casey had two goals in 19 international appearances, scoring twice in a World Cup qualifier at Honduras in October 2009 that clinched a berth for the U.S.

His playing career from 2001-16 included time with Borussia Dortmund, Hannover, Karlsruher, Mainz, Toronto, Colorado, Philadelphia at Columbus.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

Air Force pushes automated data sharing under draft strategy

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up