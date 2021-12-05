CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Chelsea’s women’s team completes domestic treble in England

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 12:14 PM

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea won the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday to clinch a domestic treble for the first time.

Australia striker Sam Kerr scored a second-half double as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium in the final of a competition that was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fran Kirby had given Chelsea a third-minute lead.

Chelsea also won last season’s Women’s Super League title and the League Cup.

The match took place exactly 100 years to the day since England’s Football Association banned women from playing football on league-affiliated grounds because it deemed it “most unsuitable” for them to play the game. The ban lasted nearly 50 years.

