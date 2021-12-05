Chelsea’s women’s team completes domestic treble in England

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea won the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday to clinch a domestic treble for the first time.…

Australia striker Sam Kerr scored a second-half double as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium in the final of a competition that was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fran Kirby had given Chelsea a third-minute lead.

Chelsea also won last season’s Women’s Super League title and the League Cup.

The match took place exactly 100 years to the day since England’s Football Association banned women from playing football on league-affiliated grounds because it deemed it “most unsuitable” for them to play the game. The ban lasted nearly 50 years.

