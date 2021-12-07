Champions League Glance The Associated Press

(Home teams listed first) All Times EDT FIRST ROUND Top two in each group advance a-advanced to Round of 16…

(Home teams listed first) All Times EDT FIRST ROUND Top two in each group advance a-advanced to Round of 16 GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Manchester City 6 4 0 2 18 10 12 a-Paris Saint-Germain 6 3 2 1 13 8 11 RB Leipzig 6 2 1 3 15 14 7 Club Brugge 6 1 1 4 6 20 4 Wednesday, Sept. 15 Club Brugge (Belgium) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 1 Manchester City (England) 6, RB Leipzig (Germany) 3 Tuesday, Sept. 28 Paris Saint-Germain 2, Manchester City 0 RB Leipzig 1, Club Brugge 2 Tuesday, Oct. 19 Club Brugge 1, Manchester City 5 Paris Saint-Germain 3, RB Leipzig 2 Wednesday, Nov. 3 Manchester City 4, Club Brugge 1 RB Leipzig 2, Paris Saint-Germain 2 Wednesday, Nov. 24 Club Brugge 0, RB Leipzig 5 Manchester City 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1 Tuesday, Dec. 7 Paris Saint-German 4, Club Brugge 1 RB Leipzig 2, Manchester City 1 GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Liverpool 6 6 0 0 17 6 18 a-Atlético Madrid 6 2 1 3 7 8 7 Porto 6 1 2 3 4 11 5 AC Milan 6 1 1 4 6 9 4 Wednesday, Sept. 15 Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Porto (Portugal) 0 Liverpool (England) 3, AC Milan (Italy) 2 Tuesday, Sept. 28 AC Milan 1, Atlético Madrid 2 Porto 1, Liverpool 5 Tuesday, Oct. 19 Atlético Madrid 2, Liverpool 3 Porto 1, AC Milan 0 Wednesday, Nov. 3 AC Milan 1, Porto 1 Liverpool 2, Atlético Madrid 0 Wednesday, Nov. 24 Atlético Madrid 0, AC Milan 1 Liverpool 2, Porto 0 Tuesday, Dec. 7 AC Milan 1, Liverpool 2 Porto 1, Atlético Madrid 3 GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Ajax 6 6 0 0 20 5 18 a-Sporting Lisbon 6 3 0 3 14 12 9 Borussia Dortmund 6 3 0 3 10 11 9 Besiktas 6 0 0 6 3 19 0 Wednesday, Sept. 15 Besiktas (Turkey) 1, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2 Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 1, Ajax (Netherlands) 5 Tuesday, Sept. 28 Ajax 2, Besiktas 0 Borussia Dortmund 1, Sporting Lisbon 0 Tuesday, Oct. 19 Besiktas 1, Sporting Lisbon 4 Ajax 4, Borussia Dortmund 0 Wednesday, Nov. 3 Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 3 Sporting Lisbon 4, Besiktas 0 Wednesday, Nov. 24 Besiktas 1, Ajax 2 Sporting Lisbon 3, Borussia Dortmund 1 Tuesday, Dec. 7 Ajax 4, Sporting Lisbon 2 Borussia Dortmund 5, Besiktas 0 GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Real Madrid 6 5 0 1 14 3 15 a-Inter Milan 6 3 1 2 8 5 10 Sheriff 6 2 1 3 7 11 7 Shakhtar Donetsk 6 0 2 4 2 12 1 Wednesday, Sept. 15 Sheriff (Moldova) 2, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0 Inter Milan (Italy) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 1 Tuesday, Sept. 28 Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Inter Milan 0 Real Madrid 1, Sheriff 2 Tuesday, Oct. 19 Inter Milan 3, Sheriff 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Real Madrid 5 Wednesday, Nov. 3 Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Sheriff 1, Inter Milan 3 Wednesday, Nov. 24 Inter Milan 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Sheriff 0, Real Madrid 3 Tuesday, Dec. 7 Real Madrid 2, Inter Milan 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Sheriff 1 GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Bayern Munich 5 5 0 0 19 3 15 Barcelona 5 2 1 2 2 6 7 Benfica 5 1 2 2 5 9 5 Dynamo Kyiv 5 0 1 4 1 9 1 Tuesday, Sept. 14 Barcelona (Spain) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 3 Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 0, Benfica (Lisbon) 0 Wednesday, Sept. 29 Bayern 5, Dynamo Kyiv 0 Benfica 3, Barcelona 0 Wednesday, Oct. 20 Barcelona 1, Dynamo Kyiv 0 Benfica 0, Bayern Munich 4 Tuesday, Nov. 2 Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 2 Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 1 Tuesday, Nov. 23 Dynamo Kyiv 1, Bayern Munich 2 Barcelona 0, Benfica 0 Wednesday, Dec. 8 Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. Benfica vs. Dynamo Kiev, 3 p.m. GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Manchester United 5 3 1 1 10 7 10 Villarreal 5 2 1 2 9 7 7 Atalanta 5 1 3 1 10 10 6 Young Boys 5 1 1 3 6 11 4 Tuesday, Sept. 14 Young Boys (Switzerland) 2, Manchester United (England) 1 Villarreal (Spain) 2, Atalanta (Italy) 2 Wednesday, Sept. 29 Atalanta 1, Young Boys 0 Manchester United 2, Villarreal 1 Wednesday, Oct. 20 Manchester United 3, Atalanta 2 Young Boys 1, Villarreal 4 Tuesday, Nov. 2 Atalanta 2, Manchester United 2 Villarreal 2, Young Boys 0 Tuesday, Nov. 23 Villarreal 0, Manchester United 2 Young Boys 3, Atalanta 3 Wednesday, Dec. 8 Atalanta vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m. GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Lille 5 2 2 1 4 3 8 RB Salzburg 5 2 1 2 7 6 7 Sevilla 5 1 3 1 5 4 6 Wolfsburg 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 Tuesday, Sept. 14 Sevilla (Spain) 1, RB Salzburg (Austria) 1 Lille (France) 0, Wolfsburg (Germany) 0 Wednesday, Sept. 29 RB Salzburg 2, Lille 1 Wolfsburg 1, Sevilla 1 Wednesday, Oct. 20 RB Salzburg 3, Wolfsburg 1 Lille 0, Sevilla 0 Tuesday, Nov. 2 Wolfsburg 2, RB Salzburg 1 Sevilla 1, Lille 2 Tuesday, Nov. 23 Lille 1, Salzburg 0 Sevilla 2, Wolfsburg 0 Wednesday, Dec. 8 RB Salzburg vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. Wolfsburg vs. Lille, 3 p.m. GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Chelsea 5 4 0 1 10 1 12 a-Juventus 5 4 0 1 9 6 12 Zenit St. Petersburg 5 1 1 3 7 7 4 Malmö 5 0 1 4 1 13 1 Tuesday, Sept. 14 Chelsea (England) 1, Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 0 Malmö (Sweden) 0, Juventus (Italy) 3 Wednesday, Sept. 29 Zenit St. Petersburg 4, Malmö 0 Juventus 1, Chelsea 0 Wednesday, Oct. 20 Chelsea 4, Malmö 0 Zenit St. Petersburg 0, Juventus 1 Tuesday, Nov. 2 Malmö 0, Chelsea 1 Juventus 4, Zenit St. Petersburg 2 Tuesday, Nov. 23 Chelsea 4, Juventus 0 Malmö 1, Zenit St. Petersburg 1 Wednesday, Dec. 8 Juventus vs. Malmö, 12:45 p.m. Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Chelsea, 12:45 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. 