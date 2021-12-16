CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Canucks make Stan Smyl vice president of hockey operations

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 8:46 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks president and interim general manager Jim Rutherford continued to fill out his front office Thursday, making Stan Smyl vice president of hockey operations.

The 62-year-old Smyl, a star player for the Canucks from 1978-91, will work closely with Rutherford on all hockey operations matters, including player personnel decisions and internal operations.

Smyl has worked in the team’s front office as director of player development and senior advisor to the general manager. He was named the club’s interim general manager when it fired head coach Travis Green, general manager Jim Benning and several other front-office staff earlier this month.

The Canucks said Thursday that Daniel and Henrik Sedin will continue in their roles as special advisors to the general manager, and Ryan Johnson will remain senior director of player development and general manager of the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks.

Rutherford previously named former scout Derek Clancey an assistant general manager.

