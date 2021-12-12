Bunbury traded from New England to Nashville

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — American forward Teal Bunbury was traded from Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution to Nashville on…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — American forward Teal Bunbury was traded from Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution to Nashville on Sunday for $75,000 in general allocation money plus an additional $75,000 contingent on performance.

The 31-year-old is fourth among Revolution career scorers with 45 goals and 23 assists in 231 appearances since 2014, including three goals in 29 games this season. He also had two goals in 12 career postseason appearances.

Bunbury scored one goal in four appearances for the U.S. national team from 2010-12. He was born in Hamilton, Ontario, and his father, Alex Bunbury, played forward for Canada.

