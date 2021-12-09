CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Sports » Bayern's Kimmich out with…

Bayern’s Kimmich out with lung problem after COVID infection

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 7:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich doesn’t expect to play until next month because of the effects of a coronavirus infection, he said Thursday.

Kimmich said in October he was not vaccinated against the virus, forcing him to miss games while isolating after contact with infected people. After Kimmich voiced reservations about vaccines in a televised interview, his stance was criticized by public health experts and some politicians.

Kimmich tested positive for the virus last month and his isolation period ended Wednesday.

“I’m happy my self-isolation caused by the coronavirus has ended,” Kimmich said on the Bayern website. “I’m doing very well, but I’m not yet able to train fully because of light infiltrations in my lungs. I’ll therefore do some rehabilitative training and can’t wait to be fully back in action in January.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden sets zero-emission goals for federal buildings, vehicles in executive order

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Pentagon to reshuffle leadership roles for AI, data, digital services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up