Baseball Luxury Tax

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 5:30 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major league teams that had to pay luxury tax during the 2003-2021 seasons, as obtained by The Associated Press (tax suspended for pandemic-shortened 2020 season):

Year NYY LAD Bos Cubs Det SF Was SD LAA
2021 $32,649,965 $1,293,478
2019 $6,742,435 $13,414,561 $7,583,846
2018 11,951,091 2,386,097
2017 15,719,318 36,209,572 3,661,484 4,133,193 1,448,190
2016 27,396,653 31,775,817 4,503,815 2,960,647 4,032,747 3,394,645
2015 26,108,785 43,567,472 1,835,926 1,333,417
2014 18,326,948 26,621,125
2013 28,113,945 11,415,959
2012 19,311,642
2011 13,896,069 3,430,810
2010 18,029,654 1,487,149
2009 25,689,173
2008 26,862,702 1,305,220
2007 23,881,386 6,064,287
2006 26,009,039 497,549
2005 33,978,702 4,148,981
2004 25,964,060 3,148,962 927,059
2003 11,798,357
Totals 347,828,868 182,239,910 50,483,131 10,544,493 8,999,451 8,861,255 3,824,287 927,059 1,293,478

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

