CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Barcelona's youngsters score to…

Barcelona’s youngsters score to beat Elche 3-2 at Camp Nou

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 2:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Barcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak for Xavi Hernández’s side in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi Páez scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead.

Elche rallied with two goals early in the second half, but 19-year-old Nico González went off the bench to score the 85th-minute winner from a pass by Gavi.

Barcelona’s first win in four games across all competitions moved it to seventh place, still a distant 15 points from leader Real Madrid.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up