CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Home » Sports » Barcelona to play Real…

Barcelona to play Real Madrid in Women’s Champions League

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 7:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European champion Barcelona was drawn Monday to play Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League.

Barcelona advanced from the competition’s first-ever group stage with a perfect six wins and will play at Madrid in the first leg. The Madrid women’s team, playing in the Champions League for the first time, was formally launched last year.

Lyon, which won the previous five European titles from 2016-20, was paired with Juventus, which will host the first leg. The Juventus stadium in Turin will also host the final in May.

Bayern Munich was paired with Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal is at home first against Wolfsburg.

PSG also went through the group stage with six straight wins despite being in turmoil during the ongoing investigation into a violent attack on midfielder Kheira Hamraoui last month.

The first legs will be played March 22 and 23, and the return games on March 30 and 31.

The semifinal pairings were also made Monday. The winner of the Madrid-Barcelona series will play Arsenal or Wolfsburg. Juventus or Lyon will be at home first against Bayern or PSG.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up