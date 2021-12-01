AUTO RACING: Formula One hosts 1st Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

All Times Eastern
FORMULA ONE
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Site: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 8:30 a.m. and noon; Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., and qualifying, noon; Sunday, race, 12:30 p.m.
Track: Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Race distance: 50 laps, 191.66 miles.
Last year: New event.
Last race: Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton started from the pole in Qatar and was never threatened in his second consecutive victory.
Fast facts: Hamilton now trails points leader Max Verstappen by just eight points with two races remaining. … Carlos Sainz Jr. (7th in points) and Antonio Giovinazzi (18th) are the only drivers to have been running at the finish in all 20 races. … Verstappen has led 620 laps; the rest of the drivers to have competed this season have combined to lead 569.
Next race: Dec. 12, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Online: https://www.formula1.com
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Last race: Kyle Larson completed a dominating 10-win season by holding off Martin Truex Jr. for his first championship.
Next race: Feb. 20, Daytona Beach, Florida.
Online: https://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Last race: Daniel Hemric made the first victory of his career a good one, beating reigning champion Austin Cindric to win the championship.
Next race: Feb. 19, Daytona Beach, Florida.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Ben Rhodes won his first series championship.
Next race: Feb. 18, Daytona Beach, Florida.
Online: https://www.nascar.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.
Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Steve Torrence won the Top Fuel championship and Bob Tasca III won the Funny Car title in the Auto Club NHRA Nationals.
Next event: Feb. 17-20, Pomona, California.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next event: Feb. 10-12, Barberville, Florida.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars
