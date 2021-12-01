CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
AUTO RACING: Formula One hosts 1st Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 2:24 PM

All Times Eastern

FORMULA ONE

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Site: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 8:30 a.m. and noon; Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., and qualifying, noon; Sunday, race, 12:30 p.m.

Track: Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Race distance: 50 laps, 191.66 miles.

Last year: New event.

Last race: Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton started from the pole in Qatar and was never threatened in his second consecutive victory.

Fast facts: Hamilton now trails points leader Max Verstappen by just eight points with two races remaining. … Carlos Sainz Jr. (7th in points) and Antonio Giovinazzi (18th) are the only drivers to have been running at the finish in all 20 races. … Verstappen has led 620 laps; the rest of the drivers to have competed this season have combined to lead 569.

Next race: Dec. 12, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Online: https://www.formula1.com

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Kyle Larson completed a dominating 10-win season by holding off Martin Truex Jr. for his first championship.

Next race: Feb. 20, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: https://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Daniel Hemric made the first victory of his career a good one, beating reigning champion Austin Cindric to win the championship.

Next race: Feb. 19, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Ben Rhodes won his first series championship.

Next race: Feb. 18, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: https://www.nascar.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.

Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won the Top Fuel championship and Bob Tasca III won the Funny Car title in the Auto Club NHRA Nationals.

Next event: Feb. 17-20, Pomona, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next event: Feb. 10-12, Barberville, Florida.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

