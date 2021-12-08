AUTO RACING: F1 championship battle comes down to final race

All Times Eastern FORMULA ONE Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Site: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 a.m.…

All Times Eastern

FORMULA ONE

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Site: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5 a.m., and qualifying, 8 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8 a.m.

Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Race distance: 55 laps, 190.25 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen won from the pole position.

Last race: Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton won in Saudi Arabia, his third consecutive victory, and drew even with runner-up Verstappen atop the standings with one race remaining to determine the season champion.

Fast facts: Hamilton passed Verstappen with six laps remaining en route to his eight victory of the season. Verstappen has won nine times, which gives him an unofficial lead in a tie situation. … Another title for Hamilton would break his tie with Michael Schumacher for most career championships.

Next race: March 20, 2022, Bahrain.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Kyle Larson completed a dominating 10-win season by holding off Martin Truex Jr. for his first championship.

Next race: Feb. 20, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: https://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Daniel Hemric made the first victory of his career a good one, beating reigning champion Austin Cindric to win the championship.

Next race: Feb. 19, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Ben Rhodes won his first series championship.

Next race: Feb. 18, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: https://www.nascar.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.

Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won the Top Fuel championship and Bob Tasca III won the Funny Car title in the Auto Club NHRA Nationals.

Next event: Feb. 17-20, Pomona, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next event: Feb. 10-12, Barberville, Florida.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.